Body of newborn baby discovered in field near road

Police are investigating after what is thought to be a newborn baby was found this morning.

Police were called to an area near George Street in Heywood at 7:10 am this morning. MEN Media

The body of what's thought to be a newborn baby has been found in a field.

Police were called to an area near George Street in Heywood, Greater Manchester, at 7:10 am this morning.

Officers remain at the scene and investigations are ongoing.

George Street is near a large open area and some woodland close to the fields around Heywood Sports Village, just south of the River Roch.

A spokesman for the North West Ambulance Service confirmed they were called to the scene at 7.10am.

They sent an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle but didn't take anyone to hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.

