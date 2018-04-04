Child rescued after getting wedged inside monument

The seven-year-old boy climbed into the stone monument at Wightwick Manor.

Firefighters carry out the rescue at Wightwick Manor West Midlands Fire Service

A young boy had to be rescued by firefighters after getting stuck inside a monument at a National Trust property in the Black Country.

Max Morgan climbed into a hole in a stone memorial statue but got his leg trapped as he tried to get out.

Max got stuck in a hole in a stone monument West Midlands Fire Service

The 7-year-old was wedged inside the hole for nearly three hours.

It happened in the grounds of Wightwick Manor near Wolverhampton on Tuesday (4 April).

Firefighters from Wolverhampton said it was a "complex entrapment" and they could only free Max by using an abrasive wheel to cut the stone in half.

Max Morgan inside the ambulance West Midlands Fire Service

Max was checked over by paramedics and taken to hospital, but was found to only have some bruising to his leg.