A man, 78, was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after two men entered his property.

Break-in: Further Green Road in Hither Green. Google Street View

A pensioner has been arrested after fatally wounding an intruder during a suspected burglary at his home, police said.

Two men entered the property in Further Green Road in Hither Green, south-east London, early on Wednesday morning.

One suspect, armed with a screwdriver, forced the 78-year-old home-owner into his kitchen when he discovered them, while his accomplice went upstairs, Scotland Yard said.

A struggle ensued, during which "one of the males found inside the property sustained a stab wound to the upper body", according to police.

Officers were called to reports of a burglary in progress at around 12.45am and the London Ambulance Service took the wounded man to a central London hospital, where he died at 3.37am.

The force was unable to confirm whether the suspect had been stabbed with the screwdriver.

The pensioner suffered bruising to his arms and was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, police said.

He remains in custody at a south London police station.

The dead suspect's next of kin have been informed and a formal identification is due to take place. A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

The Homicide and Major Crime Command is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CAD214/4Apr. To remain anonymous they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

