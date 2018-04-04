Prince Philip in 'good spirits' after hip replacement
The Duke of Edinburgh's operation was successful according to Buckingham Palace.
The Duke of Edinburgh has undergone a successful hip replacement operation, Buckingham Palace has said.
He is progressing satisfactorily at this early stage.
Prince Philip is likely to remain in hospital for several days, and he is comfortable and in good spirits, a Royal spokesperson added.
The 96-year-old had the surgery at King Edward VII Hospital on Wednesday.
He has been absent from a number of events in recent weeks including Sunday's Easter service at Windsor Castle, which was attended by the Queen.
