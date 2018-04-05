  • STV
  • MySTV

Watchdog: Plastic-backed fridges are 'urgent' fire risk

ITV

Which? said an industry-wide investigation found more than 500 appliances were unsafe.

"People will rightly be outraged to learn that manufacturers and retailers are selling potentially unsafe products that could be putting their lives at risk."
"People will rightly be outraged to learn that manufacturers and retailers are selling potentially unsafe products that could be putting their lives at risk." PA

A watchdog has called for plastic-backed fridges to be "urgently" removed from sale after finding they pose a fire risk and could even hasten the spread of a blaze.

Which? said an industry-wide investigation of more than 500 of the most popular refrigeration appliances on the market found that backing material on 45% of them was made of unsafe plastic which posed a potential fire risk.

The research also found that a number of models backed with plastic which manufacturers previously claimed was flame-retardant could speed up the spread of a fire, the consumer group said.

All plastic-backed fridges, freezers and fridge-freezers on the market pass existing safety standards but Which? said the tests were "inadequate, not fit for purpose and do not come close to replicating the source of a real house fire".

The current British Standard requires refrigeration appliances to pass a glow wire test to assess their fire resistance, involving putting a hot wire through a sample of the fridge or freezer backing material and seeing if it catches alight.

The research also found that a number of models backed with plastic which manufacturers previously claimed was flame-retardant could speed up the spread of a fire.
The research also found that a number of models backed with plastic which manufacturers previously claimed was flame-retardant could speed up the spread of a fire. PA

However, Which? said its own, more stringent, tests found that no plastic backing sample was able to withstand a flame for 30 seconds, indicating that in the event of a fire it would not sufficiently prevent the flame from reaching the flammable insulation used in all refrigeration appliances.

Similar testing of metal and aluminium laminate-backed refrigeration products found that none caught alight after the 30-second test, with samples of metal and aluminium laminate-backing less than 1mm thick able to withstand an open flame for a full five minutes, the group said.

It has now labelled 250 models "don't buys" and is recommending consumers do not buy plastic-backed models.

Fires due to faults with refrigeration appliances are rare, with UK statistics showing they are responsible for just 8% of domestic fires.

But Which? is calling on manufacturers to stop making refrigeration products with any plastic backing and urging retailers to immediately stop selling them.

Which? chief executive Peter Vicary-Smith said: "People will rightly be outraged to learn that manufacturers and retailers are selling potentially unsafe products that could be putting their lives at risk.

"If manufacturers and retailers fail to act and leave plastic-backed fridges, freezers orfridge-freezers on sale, the Office for Product Safety and Standards must step in and take action."

A Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy spokesman said: "The Government's top priority is to keep people safe.

"Manufacturers selling white goods in the UK must meet some of the strictest safety laws in the world and we are working with Which? and other parties to see whether standards can be made even more stringent."

A spokesman for the Association of Manufacturers of Domestic Appliances said: "All appliances on the market have to be safe and tested to the rigorous safety standards prevailing at the time. These standards are continuously revised.

"The aim of the latest revision in relation to refrigeration, now being rolled out around the world, is to improve fire retardance in case a fire starts elsewhere in the home. Fires starting in a fridge are extremely rare."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.