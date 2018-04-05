  • STV
78% of UK companies pay men more than women, data reveals

Gender pay gap data was submitted by more than 10,000 large UK firms.

PA

Nearly eight out of 10 companies and public sector bodies pay men on average more than women, figures have revealed.

Firms with 250 employees or more were required to submit data on mean and median gender pay gaps to the Government Equalities Office by midnight on Wednesday.

More than 10,000 companies submitted their data to avoid facing legal action, and there was a last-minute dash to file the information before the deadline.

Find out the gender pay gap at your workplace here.

The rest of the employers either have no median gender pay gap (8%) or one in favour of women (14%).

Ryanair in top 10 with the worst median gender pay gaps

Ryanair pays women 71.8% less than men on average - when comparing median hourly rates, for every £1 men earn, women earn just 28p.

The airline says the disparity is because of the number of UK pilots it employs - 546 are male and only eight are female.

Ryanair has a pay gap much larger than its rivals
Ryanair has a pay gap much larger than its rivals PA
  • 80% gap at parent company of Millwall FC

The parent company of Millwall FC, reported a median gender pay gap of 80%, compared to an average across all companies who have submitted data of 12%

Millwall Holdings PLC, also based at The Den, Zampa Road, reported that 3% of women get bonuses compared to 29% of men, while women's median bonus pay was 99% lower than that of their male counterparts.

Women's median bonus pay was 99% lower than men at Millwall Holdings PLC.
Women's median bonus pay was 99% lower than men at Millwall Holdings PLC. PA

The 10 companies with the highest median gender pay gaps

  • NWN Media - 85.2%
  • Millwall Holdings PLC - 80%
  • GoToDoc - 77.0%
  • Boux Avenue - 75.7%
  • Fusion People - 73.3%
  • Aaron Services - 73.0%
  • Malling Health - 73.0%
  • Ryanair - 71.8%
  • Connells Survey and Valuation - 71.0%
  • Fosse Healthcare - 69.8%

Sam Smethers, chief executive of the Fawcett Society, said: "Gender pay gap reporting is a game changer in terms of workplace culture and practices. It forces employers to look at themselves and understand their organisations and it prompts employees to ask some hard questions.

"But even better than that, finally women are realising that they have a right to talk about pay and they cannot be silenced.

"By finding out what their colleagues earn they are then in a position to challenge any pay inequality. It is much more common than people realise."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.