Pensioner bailed over 'fatal stabbing' of home intruder

Forensic officers at the scene in South Park Crescent in Hither Green, London. PA

A pensioner arrested over the fatal stabbing of an intruder during a suspected burglary has been granted bail.

Richard Osborn-Brooks, 78, is ordered to return to a south London police station in early May pending further inquiries by the Metropolitan Police.

The incident took place at around 12.45am on Wednesday.

One suspect, armed with a screwdriver, forced the home owner into his kitchen while his accomplice went upstairs.

Detectives believe a struggle ensued between"one of the males and the homeowner" and the 37-year-old intruder was allegedly stabbed in the upper body.

Police are still looking for the second suspect. PA

An eyewitness said the suspected burglar had an accomplice who dragged him towards a van before leaving him.

He was found collapsed by paramedics from London Ambulance Service, who took him to a central London hospital where he died at 3.37am.

The second suspect fled the scene and has yet to be found.

The dead suspect's next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem will be carried out soon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

