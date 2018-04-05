Nerve agent victim Yulia Skripal's strength 'growing daily'

The Salisbury poisoning victim has thanked well-wishers and said her health is improving.

Yulia Skripal continues to recover from her poisoning ordeal Yulia Skripal/Facebook via AP

Yulia Skripal, who along with her father was poisoned by a nerve agent in Salisbury, has thanked well-wishers and said her strength is growing by the day.

In a statement released by police she thanked hospital staff and "the people of Salisbury that came to my aid", and said her strength was "growing daily".

Her statement comes as Russia's ambassador to the UK hit out at what he said was Britain's unwillingness to share information with Russia on the condition of Ms Skripal or her father, Sergei.

The Skripals are considered to be the victims of an apparent assassination attempt, with the finger of blame pointed at Russia.

In her statement Ms Skripal said: "I woke up over a week ago now and am glad to say my strength is growing daily. I am grateful for the interest in me and for the many messages of goodwill that I have received.

"I have many people to thank for my recovery and would especially like to mention the people of Salisbury that came to my aid when my father and I were incapacitated. Further than that, I would like to thank the staff at Salisbury District Hospital for their care and professionalism.

"I am sure you appreciate that the entire episode is somewhat disorientating, and I hope that you'll respect my privacy and that of my family during the period of my convalescence."

At the same time, speaking in London, Russian Ambassador Alexander Yakovenko complained the Foreign Office was keeping his embassy in the dark about the Skripals and "not answering our notes".

He said his government had received little information about the condition of Yulia and her father, and instead had to rely on conflicting media reports.

"What we hear is just the leaks from the press. Every day a new version.

"Everyday a new story," he said.

