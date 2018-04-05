Suspected burglar stabbed to death was wanted by police

Henry Vincent, 37, was previously wanted by police on suspicion of distraction burglaries.

Henry Vincent SWNS

A suspected burglar stabbed to death during an apparent burglary was wanted by police over another break in.

Henry Vincent, 37, was previously wanted by police on suspicion of distraction burglaries.

Vincent, from Kent, is thought to be a member of the travelling community.

Police arrested 78-year-old homeowner Richard Osborn-Brooks at his home in Hither Green, south London, on suspicion of murder.

Met Police believe one of the suspected burglars, Vincent or his as-yet unnamed accomplice, had a screwdriver and threatened the homeowner with it.

Vincent suffered a stab wound to the upper body.

A post-mortem examination has given a provisional cause of death as a stab wound.