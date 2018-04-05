Russia warns UK it 'will be sorry' over poisoning claims

In a stark message, Moscow's ambassador to the UN said the UK was 'playing with fire'.

Diplomatic relations between London and Moscow are worsening. AP

Russia has warned Britain that "it will be sorry" over its handling over the Sergei Skripal spy poisoning.

In a stark message, Moscow's ambassador to the UN said the UK was "playing with fire" over the case.

It comes as Britain stands by its conclusion that the Kremlin is "highly likely" to have carried out the nerve agent attack on Mr Skripal, a 66-year-old former double agent.

Russia issued the threat on Thursday during a UN Security Council meeting in New York, called specifically to discuss the poisoning.

The latest remarks have plunged diplomatic relations between the two countries to a new low.