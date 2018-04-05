Heathrow Terminal One contents to go under the hammer

On offer is everything from check-in kiosks, terminal artwork and seats to security scanners.

Exit signs will be available to buy at the auction in April. CA Global Partners

All of the contents from inside Heathrow Airport's now disused Terminal One are to be auctioned off.

The items on sale include baggage carousels, check-in kiosks, airport seats and signs.

CA Global Partners, an auction firm, are spearheading the sales scheduled for 21st April.

Airport seating is among the items for sale. CA Global Partners

This Customs board is among the lots available. CPGA

Baggage carousels are also being sold. CA Global Partners

The terminal was the largest in western Europe when it was officially opened by Queen Elizabeth II in 1969.

At full capacity it handled nine million passengers a year.

It was closed in June 2015.