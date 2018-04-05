Darts world champion Eric Bristow dies after heart attack

The five-time world champion, known as the 'Crafty Cockney', was just 60-years-old.

Death: Eric Bristow died after a heart attack. PA

Five-time world champion Eric Bristow has died at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack, the Professional Darts Corporation has announced.

Bristow, known as the "Crafty Cockney", was the biggest name in darts throughout the 1980s - the beginning of the sport's television boom.

He was a founder member of the PDC in 1993 and mentored the sport's next dominant player Phil Taylor.

Bristow received an MBE in 1989.

A PDC statement read: "The Professional Darts Corporation is deeply saddened to announce that five-time world champion Eric Bristow MBE passed away on Thursday evening following a heart attack."

Scottish World Darts Champion Gary Anderson tweeted: "We only seen Eric Bristow this afternoon very sad to hear of his passing. Thoughts go out to his family RIP Eric."

