Six more stabbings in London compound violent crime spike

More than 50 people have been killed in the metropolis since the start of the year.

The pressure on murder detectives is now so great that Scotland Yard has enlisted the support of City of London police to help cope with the caseload.
A flurry of attacks saw six more stabbings in London on Thursday, compounding a recent violent crime spike in the capital.

More than 50 people have been killed in the metropolis since the start of the year, more than 30 of whom were fatally knifed.

The pressure on murder detectives is now so great that Scotland Yard has enlisted the support of City of London police to help cope with the caseload.

In the latest spate of stabbings, six youths were attacked within a 90-minute period, including a 13-year-old boy who was seriously wounded after being set upon in Newham, east London, shortly before 7pm.

Three youths were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, Scotland Yard said.

Around an hour earlier, two 15-year-olds were seriously hurt after being stabbed in Grove Road, Mile End, east London.

A male was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and another youth, 16, who was treated for minor injuries, was arrested for conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm, Tower Hamlets police said.

The attacks have added to the UK's soaring rate of knife crime, with fatal stabbings in England and Wales at their highest levels since 2010/11.

The escalating violence has been especially acute in the capital, with one former senior police officer saying Scotland Yard appears to have lost control of London's streets.

Victor Olisa, the Met's former head of diversity and head of policing in Tottenham told the Guardian: "It appears to people I have spoken to as though the police have lost control of public spaces and the streets.

"The silence from senior officers in the Met is deafening."

The stabbings came as protesters rallied in Hackney to call for an end to gang violence, close to where 18-year-old Israel Ogunsola was stabbed to death on Wednesday evening.

A pair of 17-year-olds were arrested late on Wednesday evening on suspicion of murder.

Earlier on Thursday, at around 5.30pm, a 15-year-old boy was found stabbed in East India Dock Road, Poplar, east London.

Across the city, a youth in his late teens was stabbed in Ealing Broadway, west London, at around 7pm.

The attacks on Thursday evening came after a man believed to be in his 20s was stabbed in Billet Road, Walthamstow, at around 12.50pm.

Meanwhile, a man was arrested over the murder of a 53-year-old who died outside a bookmakers in Hackney on Wednesday afternoon.

He will be interviewed by detectives from City of London Police, Scotland Yard said.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the rising number of murders on the capital's streets was "heartbreaking" and criticised the government for cuts to the policing budget.

He said: "Of course it concerns me, I think one murder is one too many.

"Since 2014 we have seen an increase in violent crime in London and across the country.

"Already in the last seven years we have lost £700 million from the policing budget. Over the next three years the Government plans to cut another £300 million. That's a billion pounds worth of cuts.

"So my message to the Government is please work with us to solve this national problem."

