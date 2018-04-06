Sergei Skripal no longer in critical condition after attack

The ex-Russian spy is responding well to treatment and improving rapidly, according to doctors.

Sergei and Yulia Skripal are both recovering from their poisoning on March 4. PA

Sergei Skripal is "responding well to treatment, improving rapidly and is no longer in a critical condition", according to doctors at Salisbury District Hospital.

The former Russian spy and his daughter were poisoned with the military-grade nerve agent novichok on March 4 in Salisbury.

It precipitated a diplomatic row between the UK and Russia - with blame put on the Kremlin.

More to follow...

