Sergei Skripal no longer in critical condition after attack
The ex-Russian spy is responding well to treatment and improving rapidly, according to doctors.
Sergei Skripal is "responding well to treatment, improving rapidly and is no longer in a critical condition", according to doctors at Salisbury District Hospital.
The former Russian spy and his daughter were poisoned with the military-grade nerve agent novichok on March 4 in Salisbury.
It precipitated a diplomatic row between the UK and Russia - with blame put on the Kremlin.
More to follow...
