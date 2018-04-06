Man crashes Porsche through wall onto pedestrian subway

An elderly man has escaped serious injury following the crash on Thursday.

The car crashed onto the subway. @SgtColinShead

A 73-year-old man has escaped serious injury after crashing his black Porsche through a wall and onto a pedestrian subway in Colchester.

The incident happened in Crouch Street just after 6pm on Thursday evening.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

Thankfully, the driver wasn't injured. @SgtColinShead

It's understood the car was parked in a nearby car park before the incident.

Several police cars and two fire engines were sent to the scene.

