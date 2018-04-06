Man crashes Porsche through wall onto pedestrian subway
An elderly man has escaped serious injury following the crash on Thursday.
A 73-year-old man has escaped serious injury after crashing his black Porsche through a wall and onto a pedestrian subway in Colchester.
The incident happened in Crouch Street just after 6pm on Thursday evening.
Luckily, no one was hurt.
It's understood the car was parked in a nearby car park before the incident.
Several police cars and two fire engines were sent to the scene.
