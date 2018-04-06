Tunnel system under Liverpool turned into attraction

Philanthropist Joseph Williamson built the subterranean passages in the nineteenth century.

Tunnel: No one knows why they were built.

Deep beneath the streets of Liverpool, a forgotten tunnel system is being excavated.

Philanthropist and trader Joseph Williamson built the subterranean passages in the 1800s, but no one knows why.

Volunteers have spent the past two decades digging underground in a bid to clear the network of tunnels and turn them into a tourist attraction.

Many have theories as to why the passages were dug, the most common being that Williamson used them to quarry stone and create work for unskilled labourers.

Some believe that the tobacco merchant was using them to smuggle goods, while others even theorise that his wife was terrified that the end of the world was nigh.

One volunteer said: "We are crazy, but we just enjoy what we're doing. It's uncovering mysteries basically.

"Whether we get the answers to why in the end, it may never happen."

Work ended in the tunnels after Williamson died in 1840, but the mystery surrounding the tunnels still remains.