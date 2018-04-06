  • STV
  • MySTV

Students create virtual cocktail device to mimic tastes

ITV

Students invented 'Vocktail', an interactive device that lets users digitally enhance drinks.

The students also created an accompanying smartphone app, which connects to the device via Bluetooth.
The students also created an accompanying smartphone app, which connects to the device via Bluetooth. AP

Students have invented a device that allows users to digitally alter the way a drink tastes.

'Vocktail' digitally overlays taste, smell and colour, allowing users to change their cocktail from a simple gin and tonic to whatever they fancy.

The invention is being showcased at London's Future Tech Now event by students from the National University of Singapore.

It works by tricking the brain into thinking something tastes different to how it normally would.

Firstly, LED lights trick the eyes with colours, then bubbles trick the nose with artificial smells.

Then two electrodes on the rim of the glass send electrical signals to taste buds on the user's tongue, mimicking all kinds of flavours.

The theory behind the tech is that flavour is a multi-sensory perception, based not only on what we taste, but also what we see and smell.

The students also created an accompanying smartphone app, which connects to the device via Bluetooth.

Users can for instance customise the colour of their drink, levels of orange, ginger and black pepper, plus salty, bitter and sour tastes.

David Tolley, a research engineer from the university's CUTE Center, said: "We can do something as simple as taking soda water and putting like a lemonade smell and a yellow colour and a sour taste to it. Making it more similar to traditional lemonade.

"Or we can go completely off the wall and say we want some weird combination of cocktails.

"Like we can put some gin with overly orange, some pepper, some ginger, some really strong tastes and make it much more complex."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.