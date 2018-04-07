Extra police deployed around London amid spike in crime

It comes after there were six non-fatal stabbings in London over the bank holiday.

Extra police are being deployed around London. PA

Some 300 extra officers are being deployed in badly hit parts of London amid a spike in deadly violence.

It comes after it emerged Metropolitan Police has opened 55 murder investigations in London this year and there were six non-fatal stabbings from Thursday night into Friday morning in the capital.

The rising wave of violent crime meant the number of suspected murders in March was higher than that of New York.

On Friday a 30-year-old man was arrested in Hackney over the murder of Tanesha Melbourne-Blake, 17, who was gunned down in Tottenham on Monday.

The teenager was killed in a drive-by attack as she sat chatting with friends in a killing that shocked the capital.

Tanesha Melbourne-Blake was shot from a car whilst she was with friends in Tottenham Family friend

On Friday afternoon a section 60 order, granting police stop and search powers across the Borough of Newham, was announced in response to an incident where a 13-year-old boy was stabbed in Gainsborough Avenue on Thursday.

Three teenage boys, one 13-year-old and two 16-year-olds, have been charged with wounding with intent under joint enterprise laws and will appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers 'need to make more use of stop-and-search'

Sara Thornton, one of Britain's most senior police chiefs, has warned stop-and-search powers are not being exercised enough in the fight against violent crime.

Ms Thornton, chairman of the National Police Chiefs' Council, said that a backlash against the controversial powers had gone too far while rates of gun and knife crime have surged.

Making her case in an article for the Daily Telegraph, Ms Thornton wrote: "This power may have been used too freely in the past, but the pendulum has now swung too far in the opposite direction.

"Our officers must know that we back them to use their powers - lawfully and respectfully, but with confidence."

Ms Thornton said that the increase in violent crime was not limited to London, with figures showing knife crime has increased by 21% and gun crime by 20% year-on-year across the country.

Meanwhile the use of stop and search has fallen dramatically, with section 60 powers falling in use from 1,429 instances to 23 between 2011/12 and 2016/17 in London.

As a policing method, stop and search has been criticised for disproportionately targeting poorer areas and ethic minority groups.

Head of Thames Valley police between 2007 and 2015, Ms Thornton said that police were trained to exercise the powers with "dignity and respect", while advances such as body-worn cameras could increase public support for the method.

She wrote: "I am not advocating random stop and search, or abusing our powers in headlining-grabbing crackdowns. I am advocating policing that we know works, targeted patrols of hotspots, with our officers certain we are behind them to use their judgment and their powers in the public interest."