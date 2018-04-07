  • STV
  • MySTV

Extra police deployed around London amid spike in crime

ITV

It comes after there were six non-fatal stabbings in London over the bank holiday.

Extra police are being deployed around London.
Extra police are being deployed around London. PA

Some 300 extra officers are being deployed in badly hit parts of London amid a spike in deadly violence.

It comes after it emerged Metropolitan Police has opened 55 murder investigations in London this year and there were six non-fatal stabbings from Thursday night into Friday morning in the capital.

The rising wave of violent crime meant the number of suspected murders in March was higher than that of New York.

On Friday a 30-year-old man was arrested in Hackney over the murder of Tanesha Melbourne-Blake, 17, who was gunned down in Tottenham on Monday.

The teenager was killed in a drive-by attack as she sat chatting with friends in a killing that shocked the capital.

Tanesha Melbourne-Blake was shot from a car whilst she was with friends in Tottenham
Tanesha Melbourne-Blake was shot from a car whilst she was with friends in Tottenham Family friend

On Friday afternoon a section 60 order, granting police stop and search powers across the Borough of Newham, was announced in response to an incident where a 13-year-old boy was stabbed in Gainsborough Avenue on Thursday.

Three teenage boys, one 13-year-old and two 16-year-olds, have been charged with wounding with intent under joint enterprise laws and will appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers 'need to make more use of stop-and-search'

Sara Thornton, one of Britain's most senior police chiefs, has warned stop-and-search powers are not being exercised enough in the fight against violent crime.

Ms Thornton, chairman of the National Police Chiefs' Council, said that a backlash against the controversial powers had gone too far while rates of gun and knife crime have surged.

Making her case in an article for the Daily Telegraph, Ms Thornton wrote: "This power may have been used too freely in the past, but the pendulum has now swung too far in the opposite direction.

"Our officers must know that we back them to use their powers - lawfully and respectfully, but with confidence."

Ms Thornton said that the increase in violent crime was not limited to London, with figures showing knife crime has increased by 21% and gun crime by 20% year-on-year across the country.

Meanwhile the use of stop and search has fallen dramatically, with section 60 powers falling in use from 1,429 instances to 23 between 2011/12 and 2016/17 in London.

As a policing method, stop and search has been criticised for disproportionately targeting poorer areas and ethic minority groups.

Head of Thames Valley police between 2007 and 2015, Ms Thornton said that police were trained to exercise the powers with "dignity and respect", while advances such as body-worn cameras could increase public support for the method.

She wrote: "I am not advocating random stop and search, or abusing our powers in headlining-grabbing crackdowns. I am advocating policing that we know works, targeted patrols of hotspots, with our officers certain we are behind them to use their judgment and their powers in the public interest."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.