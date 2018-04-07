Prince Charles made high chief during visit to Vanuatu

Prince Charles might not have the status of his father, but he was given an honour of his own.

The Prince of Wales arrives at the airport on the South Pacific island of Vanuatu PA

Prince Charles might not have the god-like status of his father Prince Philip on Vanuatu, but he was given an honour all of his own on a visit to the island.

Donning a grass skirt and a white garland, the heir to the throne was made a high chief in a colourful ceremony on Saturday.

In the tradition of the Malvatumauri Council of Chiefs, Charles took part in a series of rituals as he was given the high chief name of Mal Menaringmanu.

The prince also took a sip from a cup of special kava, known as Royal Kava, before planting two trees.

The drink is reserved for special occasions and was only last consumed when the Duke of Edinburgh visited the island in 1974.

PA

Delighting the crowds - who had turned out in their thousands - with the traditional greeting of "Halo yufala euriwan", meaning "hello everybody", he said: "My visit, while far too brief, has nevertheless allowed me to experience for myself the warmth, generosity and spirit for which the people of Vanuatu are so justly famed."

He added: "Vanuatu, you are number one!"

Charles later had the chance to meet Jimmy Joseph, from the village of Yaohnanen, on the Vanuatuan island of Tanna, where Prince Philip is viewed as a divine being.

The Prince Philip Movement believes the Queen's husband is the man from one of their legends.

Charles warmly shook Mr Joseph's hand as he was presented with a gift.

Mr Joseph said: "I gave him a walking stick for his father made by the hands of the Prince Philip Movement.

"I told him a lot of people in the movement have now died but there are some still living.

"The prince said he would deliver the message personally."