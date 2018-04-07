Schoolboy, 15, found dead in Bristol hotel room

The 15-year-old had checked into a hotel room with a 16-year-old.

Police have revealed that a schoolboy was found dead in a hotel room in a Bristol city centre on Easter Monday.

The 15-year-old had checked into a hotel room with a 16-year-old who booked the room at the Premier Inn.

Emergency services were called to the room at 10.45pm on April 2, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious.

The Premier Inn in Bristol City Centre. ITV West Country

A spokesman for Premier Inn said they were "working with the police" and confirmed the person who booked the room was 16 and was allowed to check in, as per the hotel's policy.

Under their policy, children under 16 are not allowed in a Premier Inn hotel unless a parent or guardian is also staying there.