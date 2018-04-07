Russia requests Boris Johnson meeting over spy attack

Russian officials hit out at 'utterly unsatisfactory' conduct of Johnson's department after attack.

Boris Johnson, seen on a visit to Russia in December, has condemned Vladimir Putin's regime over the attack. PA

Russian officials have requested a meeting with Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to discuss his department's "utterly unsatisfactory" communication over the Salisbury nerve agent attack.

The Foreign Office confirmed on Saturday it had received a request from the Russian Embassy to speak to Mr Johnson, who has repeatedly condemned Vladimir Putin's regime over the attempted assassination of a former double agent last month.

The move comes amid hope by British officials that attack victims Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia could be able to offer missing clues into their poisoning.

Yulia Skripal reportedly told her cousin she and her father Sergei were recovering.

The foreign secretary has hailed the improvement in the condition of ex-spy Mr Skripal in particular as "great news" and "testament to the quick work" of the emergency services.

Moscow has repeatedly denied all involvement in the poisoning of Mr Skripal, 66, and Ms Skripal, 33, who were left fighting for their lives after being found unconscious on a park bench in Salisbury on March 4.

The Russian Embassy previously said it hoped the improvement in the Skripals' health will "contribute to the investigation of the crime perpetrated against them".

The latest statement from the Russian Embassy said: "We believe that it is high time to arrange a meeting between Ambassador Alexander Yakovenko and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in order to discuss the whole range of bilateral issues, as well as the investigation of the Salisbury incident.

"Ambassador Yakovenko has already sent a respective personal note to the Foreign Secretary. We hope that the British side will engage constructively and that such meeting is arranged shortly."

An FCO spokeswoman said: "We have received a request. We will be responding in due course."

The UK authorities have refused to grant Ms Skripal's cousin Viktoria Skripal a visa to come to Britain, with the Home Office saying her application "did not comply with the immigration rules".

She had reportedly been contacted by Yulia Skripal this week, who told her she would soon be discharged and added her father was also recovering.