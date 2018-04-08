Basketball players get engaged at Commonwealth Games

Jamell Anderson surprised his new fiancee Georgia Jones after his team beat Cameroon.

Engaged: Georgia Jones said yes. PA

England Basketball player Jamell Anderson has slam-dunked a marriage proposal to fellow basketballer Georgia Jones at the Commonwealth Games.

Anderson surprised his now fiancee moments after England's 81-54 victory over Cameroon, a win that was enough to put the men's team into Round 2 of the competition in Townsville.

Jones thought she was there to take a celebratory photograph, but as the huddle broke Anderson was waiting down on one knee.

"I only told them just now," the 27-year-old Anderson said of getting his team-mates - who include Georgia's brother Callum - involved.

"They initiated the plan really well, so that went perfectly.

"It's been on my mind for a while, so now I can just play basketball."

Anderson plays his club basketball in Spain while Jones, 28, plays for Manchester Mystics in the Women's British Basketball League.

"I had absolutely no idea," Jones said.

"He told me I was just getting a picture taken. I'm just in shock."