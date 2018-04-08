Two dead and five in hospital after 'carbon monoxide leak'

Five people, including two children, have been taken to hospital in north London.

Police were called to a house in Edgware, north London where two men died after a possible carbon monoxide leak. PA

Two men have died after a possible carbon monoxide leak.

The pair, aged 38 and 42, were found at a house in Edgware, north London, on Sunday afternoon.

Five people, including two children, have been hospitalised as a precaution.

A spokesperson for Scotland Yard said the deaths are being treated as "unexplained."

Officers were called to a property on Bacon Lane at around 1.30pm following reports of two unresponsive males.

The Metropolitan Police said no arrests have been made.

"At this early stage, police believe that there was a possible carbon monoxide leak at the address," the force said in a statement.