St Mary's Hospital gears up to welcome newest royal baby

The Duchess of Cambridge will give birth to her third baby at the private Lindo Wing.

St Mary’s Hospital is gearing up to welcome the family's newest addition.
St Mary's Hospital is gearing up to welcome the family's newest addition.

The Duchess of Cambridge is planning to give birth to her third baby at the private Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London - as she did with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Media barriers are being installed this morning, signalling that the hospital is gearing up to welcome the newest member of the Royal Family in the coming weeks.

However, photographers and broadcasters will not take up their positions until the Duchess has been admitted to the hospital.

She will be cared for by a team of leading medical professionals during her stay.

The team will be overseen by Alan Farthing, the Queen's surgeon-gynaecologist, and Guy Thorpe-Beeston, surgeon-gynaecologist to the royal household, who both helped to deliver George and Charlotte.

Media barriers are being set up in anticipation of a huge media presence.
Media barriers are being set up in anticipation of a huge media presence.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who do not know whether they are having a boy or a girl, will introduce their baby to the world when they leave the Lindo Wing through its now famous front door, before returning home to Kensington Palace.

Their third child will be fifth in line to the throne after Prince Charles, William, George and Charlotte.

A traditional framed notice of birth will go on display on an easel in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace to officially announce the baby's arrival, in keeping with the longstanding royal tradition.

A web page (www.royal.uk/baby) dedicated to the baby has also been set up on the Royal Family's official website.

It promises to share updates about the new arrival as soon as they are available, along with the official Kensington Palace Twitter account.

The birth will be officially recorded by Buckingham Palace in the London Gazette and Court Circular.

It is also traditional for a royal birth to be marked by gun salutes and the ringing of bells at significant chapels and cathedrals.

