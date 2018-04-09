Prince Charles blessed by aboriginals on Australian tour
Prince of Wales declared he felt "better already" after spiritual blessing.
The Prince of Wales has met aboriginals in Australia's Northern Territory on the penultimate day of his week-long tour.
As part of the tour, Charles took part in a Yidaki healing ceremony, where a didgeridoo was blown close to his chest.
Charles declared he felt "better already" after the spiritual blessing by world didgeridoo master Djalu Gurriwiwi at the Buku-Larrnggay Mulka Arts Centre in Gove.
Charles remarked how it was the furthest north he had travelled in Australia before joining a procession and watching the singing and dancing of the Rirratjingu people atop sacred Nhulun Hill.
His visit to Gove came on the penultimate day of his week-long tour of Australia.
He is now due to head to Darwin, before flying home on Tuesday.