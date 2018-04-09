Prince Charles blessed by aboriginals on Australian tour

Prince of Wales declared he felt "better already" after spiritual blessing.

Prince Charles wears a mulka string, a feather stringed headband, as he takes part in a traditional welcome ceremony. PA

The Prince of Wales has met aboriginals in Australia's Northern Territory on the penultimate day of his week-long tour.

As part of the tour, Charles took part in a Yidaki healing ceremony, where a didgeridoo was blown close to his chest.

Charles declared he felt "better already" after the spiritual blessing by world didgeridoo master Djalu Gurriwiwi at the Buku-Larrnggay Mulka Arts Centre in Gove.

Charles remarked how it was the furthest north he had travelled in Australia before joining a procession and watching the singing and dancing of the Rirratjingu people atop sacred Nhulun Hill.

His visit to Gove came on the penultimate day of his week-long tour of Australia.

He is now due to head to Darwin, before flying home on Tuesday.