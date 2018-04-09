Harry and Meghan request donations to charity for wedding

The royal couple urge support for seven organisations on issues including HIV and homelessness.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have asked for donations for causes they are passionate about. PA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have asked their wedding guests to make donations to charity rather than give them gifts.

The royal couple have urged support for seven organisations campaigning on issues including the environment, HIV and homelessness.

Kensington Palace said the royal couple had chosen seven local charities "which represent a range of issues that they are passionate about".

The organisations are CHIVA (Children's HIV Association); Crisis; the Myna Mahila Foundation; Scotty's Little Soldiers - a charity for bereaved Armed Forces children; StreetGames; Surfers Against Sewage; and The Wilderness Foundation UK.

The Myna Mahila Foundation empowers women in Mumbai's urban slums, by offering stable employment close to their homes, and breaking taboos around menstrual hygiene by offering women access to low cost sanitary pads, and accurate information.

Suits star Ms Markle wrote about the Foundation's work combating period poverty in Time Magazine last year, highlighting how the schooling of young women in India is disrupted when they are menstruating.

Meghan has shown her support for Indian charity tackling period poverty. AP

Suhani Jalota, who founded Myna Mahila in 2015, said: "This support will enable us to expand our reach into more urban slums in Mumbai, empowering local women through access to menstrual hygiene products and employment opportunities."

The national charity for homeless people, Crisis, has also welcomed being chosen by Harry and Ms Markle.

There has been a furore over the treatment of homeless people in Windsor, where the couple will marry on May 19, after Tory councillor Simon Dudley called on police to clear rough sleepers from the town before the high profile wedding.

Rough sleeping outside Windsor Castle has been a controversial issue in the build-up to wedding. PA

Jon Sparkes, chief executive of Crisis, said: "We are hugely grateful that Prince Harry and Ms Markle are asking the public to support Crisis as they celebrate their wedding.

"Homelessness is one of the most urgent issues of our time, but at Crisis we know what it takes to end it.

"Donations will help us to support more people to leave homelessness behind through our housing, employment, education and advice services across the country, and to campaign for the changes needed to solve the homelessness crisis once and for all."

Kensington Palace said: "Prince Harry and Ms Markle do not have any formal relationships with the charities chosen.

"The couple have chosen charities which represent a range of issues that they are passionate about, including sport for social change, women's empowerment, conservation, the environment, homelessness, HIV and the Armed Forces.

"Many of these are small charities, and the couple are pleased to be able to amplify and shine a light on their work."