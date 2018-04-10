Yulia Skripal discharged from hospital following poisoning

The 33-year-old was poisoned along with her former double agent father Sergei in Salisbury.

Yulia Skripal is reported to have been released on Monday and taken to a secure location. PA

Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned along with her former double agent father Sergei in Salisbury last month, has been discharged from hospital.

The 33-year-old Russian national had spent more than a month in hospital after coming into contact with the military-grade nerve agent Novichok.

She is reported to have been released on Monday and taken to a secure location.

Last week Yulia released a statement, saying she and her father Sergei were recovering and their strength was "growing daily".

The investigation into the chemical attack could take months. PA

In her statement Ms Skripal said: "I woke up over a week ago now and am glad to say my strength is growing daily. I am grateful for the interest in me and for the many messages of goodwill that I have received.

"I have many people to thank for my recovery and would especially like to mention the people of Salisbury that came to my aid when my father and I were incapacitated. Further than that, I would like to thank the staff at Salisbury District Hospital for their care and professionalism.

"I am sure you appreciate that the entire episode is somewhat disorientating, and I hope that you'll respect my privacy and that of my family during the period of my convalescence."

Dr Christine Blanshard from Salisbury District Hospital confirmed that Ms Skripal's strength was "growing daily".

She continued: "I also want to update you on the condition of her father, Sergei Skripal.

"He is responding well to treatment, improving rapidly and is no longer in a critical condition."

It is believed the the pair are likely go have PA

However the Foreign Office has said the pair are likely go have "ongoing medical needs".

Moscow has denied being responsible for the poisoning of the Skripals but the incident has plunged diplomatic relations between Russia and the West into the deep freeze.

Last week Russia warned Britain that "it will be sorry" over its handling over the poisoning.

In a stark message, Moscow's ambassador to the UN said the UK was "playing with fire" over the case.

Vasily Nebenzya said: "Couldn't you come up with a better fake story? We all know what the worth of British intelligence information is based on the experience of Tony Blair.

"We have told our British colleagues that you're playing with fire and you'll be sorry."

He added that the nerve agent Novichok was "not copyrighted by Russia, in spite of the obviously Russian name".

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson used a Sunday Times article to accuse Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn of lending "false credibility" to Moscow by not blaming the Russian state for the poisoning.

Mr Johnson said the Kremlin had released a "torrent of absurdity" following the attack.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.