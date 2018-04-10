Cyclist misses out at Games due to ‘administrative error’

An unticked box meant Melissa Lowther had not been formally entered into the time trial race.

The 21-year-old has another chance to compete at Saturday's road race. Instagram/Melissa Lowther

The hopes and dreams of an England cyclist at the Commonwealth Games were shattered on Tuesday after finding out she was unable to compete due to an "administrative error".

The error amounted to an unticked box meaning 21-year-old Melissa Lowther had not been formally entered into the time trial race.

Her months of preparation had been for nothing.

On a post on Instagram, she wrote, "I can't put into words how disappointed I am to have been missed off the start list due to an admin error."

"It was one of my targets this season to make selection for the Time Trial event and I was so proud that my hard work in training had paid off.

"While Team England have apologised, I'm still gutted not to have an opportunity to represent my country after all the hard miles I've put in."

Team England chef de mission Sarah Winckless spoke to Lowther on Tuesday morning to apologise.

"I personally shared my apologies for missing her out of the time trial today... no athlete should be put in this position because of an administrative error by my group."

Winckless admitted that there had been "seven or eight" opportunities to catch the mistake but it was too late once they had realised.

England appealed to the Commonwealth Games Federation but it was rejected on Monday night.

Lowther will now get one more chance to compete in these Games in Saturday's road race.

Watch Winckless questioned on whether other athletes are at risk of not competing over an admin error:

British Cycling performance director Stephen Park said that "she's trying to be as upbeat as she possibly can... she's been out on a training ride this morning and we're now all behind her efforts for the road race.

"Hopefully she'll come out there feeling fresh and be able to get a little bit of retribution on the road."