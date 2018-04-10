No royal wedding invite for Theresa May or Donald Trump

Kensington Palace also confirmed Barack Obama and wife Michelle will not be attending.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry on May 19. PA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have got their way with the wedding list.

Unlike the royal wedding in 2011, the pair will not have to invite lots of domestic and international politicians.

The Queen was consulted and approved of the decision.

It means Harry and Meghan will be able to invite more of their friends and charity contacts without filling up the chapel in Windsor with lots of people they don't know.

So the Prime Minister is not being invited.

Nor is Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn.

And it means they don't have to invite Donald Trump - or any other world leader for that matter.

Harry has worked very closely with the former US President at the Invictus Games and the Prince supported Mr Obama with his Foundation.

St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle can only seat around 800 guests.