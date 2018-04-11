'Bell End' saved after petition to keep street's name

The street in Sandwell is to keep its title after thousands of people signed a petition to save it.

Residents campaigned to save 'Bell End'. PA

Residents of the street in Rowley Regis, Sandwell, complained that it is one of the rudest road names in the country and started a petition to change it in January.

They claimed youngsters would be bullied at school and called on the council to rename it because they had become a "laughing stock".

The petition attracted 100 signatures and sparked a rival campaign - titled "Leave the Historic Name of Bell End Alone!" - which received more than 4,800 supporters.

The rival petition read: "None of the residents and locals and those that have longstanding family connections, that are known to me, want this pointless change and in fact find the suggestion that it should be changed deeply offensive.

"If children are being bullied because of the name of their road, the problem is the bullying children, who need educating. Changing a road name will not stop their behaviour."

Residents called on the council to rename the road. PA

A Sandwell Council spokesman confirmed that Bell End would not be changing and said they hadn't received any petitions either for or against a name change.

The road was ranked fourth on a list of the top 15 most rude-sounding street names in the UK in 2014.

On the 2014 list, Minge Lane in Worcestershire beat Slag Lane to be crowned the rudest street name in the UK - with Fanny Hands Lane in Ludford, Lincolnshire, completing the top three.

