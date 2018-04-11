Tensions rise over shrine to stabbed Hither Green burglar

Tributes laid for Henry Vincent, who was killed in a burglary-gone-wrong, have been pulled down.

Tributes were once again torn down by a furious vigilante. ITV

Floral tributes laid for a burglar killed last week in Hither Green have been pulled down for a fourth time.

Relatives of Henry Vincent tied flowers to a fence opposite the home of Richard Osborn-Brooks, 78, who confronted Vincent during a break-in at his home last week, for a third time this week.

The tributes, which include balloons and cards, were once again torn down by a furious vigilante.

Mr Osborn-Brooks, who was arrested after Vincent's death but later released without charge, has been hailed a hero by some for taking on the burglar and his accomplice, who police are still trying to trace.

The shrine to Vincent have angered some local residents who say they are "inappropriate" and "in poor taste".

Local campaigner, Ian Gordon, tore the latest lot of bouquets off the fence on Wednesday, in front of photographers.

Tributes left to Henry Vincent in Hither Green. PA

Mr Gordon said: "These people are scum bags, scum bags, scum bags.

"If you don't know why I pulled the flowers down then you aren't a human being. Would you go around allowing someone to stab your parents? Would you allow someone to come round with a screwdriver? And then be considered human beings?"

Vincent and his accomplice were armed with a screwdriver when they broke into Mr Osborn-Brooks's home in the early hours of last Wednesday. During a struggle in the kitchen, Vincent was stabbed in the upper body.

Later it was revealed Vincent had been wanted over another suspected break-in at a pensioner's home.

