How activity limbs are changing lives of child amputees

The fund has helped 220 children who have lost limbs to live healthy, sporty lives.

Sarah Hope takes a walk with her daughter Pollyanna ITV News

Now with the help of her 'activity limb', 13-year-old Pollyanna leads a happy, healthy and sporty life.

When she was a toddler she was hit by an out of control bus in a horrific accident which killed her grandmother, and left her mother seriously injured.

Pollyanna's right leg was amputated below the knee.

But with her special sports prosthetic, which many may recognise from paralympic athletics, she is able to enjoy her passion for dance, and lead the normal, healthy life enjoyed by others her age.

Her mum, Sarah Hope, has been instrumental in campaigning to get the activity limbs funded on the NHS, and in 2016 the government put £1.5 million towards it.

This, Sarah says, has helped 220 children to lead "the most amazingly normal, active, healthy life".

Now, the government has renewed the fund with another £1.5 million.

Pollyanna says she is "really proud" of her mum for helping to secure the funds for other amputee children.

Rio, 9, is another child whose life has been improved by prosthetic technology.

His mum Juliette Woolf said his first blade completely changed his life: "He was running round and literally jumping for joy".

He wanted to get a running blade after seeing his hero Jonnie Peacock at the London 2012 Paralympics.

Rio with mum Juliette ITV News

When his mum approached NHS limb-fitting centre, she was told there was no funding for children's sports prosthetics at that time.

Luckily for him, a prosthetic clinic heard about him, and sent him a Fireman Sam blade.

Juliette therefore thinks the renewed funding for children's sports prosthetics is "fantastic news".

"It was really devastating to be told that there was no NHS funding at that point for him to have a running blade," she said, adding it is wonderful news other children now have that option.