Yulia Skirpal: I don't want help from Russian Embassy

In a statement released by the Metropolitan Police, Yulia said she did not yet want assistance.

Yulia Skripal was discharged from hospital on Tuesday.
Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned alongside her father in the Salisbury nerve agent attack, says she now finds herself in a "totally different life" to the "ordinary" one she led before the attack.

In her first public comments, she said she is still suffering with the effects of the nerve agent used against her and her father, former double agent Sergei.

In a statement released by the Metropolitan Police, the 33-year-old Russian national said she did not yet want assistance from the Russian Embassy.

Yulia also appeared to distance herself from her cousin, Viktoria, who was denied a visa for the UK to visit her sick relatives.

Yulia with her father Sergei who remains critically ill in hospital after a nerve agent attack.
She was discharged on Monday after more than a month in hospital after coming into contact with the military-grade nerve agent, Novichok.

The full extent of Yulia's condition has not been disclosed, but a scientist who helped test the lethal chemical for the Russian military, warned that the poison can cause "irreversible damage" to the nervous system even if victims survive.

The international chemical weapons watchdog is to publish its report into the Salisbury nerve agent attack on Thursday, the Foreign Office said after completing its investigation, which it carried out at the invitation of the UK Government.

Personnel in hazmat suits work to secure a tent covering a bench in the Maltings shopping centre in Salisbury.
Yulia's full statement reads:

"I was discharged from Salisbury District Hospital on the 9th April 2018. I was treated there with obvious clinical expertise and with such kindness, that I have found I missed the staff immediately.

"I have left my father in their care, and he is still seriously ill. I too am still suffering with the effects of the nerve agent used against us.

"I find myself in a totally different life than the ordinary one I left just over a month ago, and I am seeking to come to terms with my prospects, whilst also recovering from this attack on me.

"I have specially trained officers available to me, who are helping to take care of me and to explain the investigative processes that are being undertaken. I have access to friends and family, and I have been made aware of my specific contacts at the Russian Embassy who have kindly offered me their assistance in any way they can. At the moment I do not wish to avail myself of their services, but, if I change my mind I know how to contact them.

"Most importantly, I am safe and feeling better as time goes by, but I am not yet strong enough to give a full interview to the media, as I one day hope to do. Until that time, I want to stress that no one speaks for me, or for my father, but ourselves. I thank my cousin Viktoria for her concern for us, but ask that she does not visit me or try to contact me for the time being. Her opinions and assertions are not mine and they are not my father's.

"For the moment I do not wish to speak to the press or the media, and ask for their understanding and patience whilst I try to come to terms with my current situation."

