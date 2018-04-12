Police warn dead burglar's family to respect residents

Mounted police were called in after supporters of Richard Osborn-Brooks objected to the tributes.

Flowers on South Park Crescent in Hither Green. PA

A senior police chief has said he would have preferred grieving loved ones of burglar Henry Vincent not to have laid flowers which forced his officers to step in to soothe community tensions.

Met Police Deputy Commissioner Sir Craig Mackey said the intruder's death was a tragedy for his family but warned they should respect Hither Green residents after shrines for him were repeatedly taken down.

Mounted police were called in after friends and supporters of Richard Osborn-Brooks objected to the tributes and removed scores of floral bouquets and balloons placed outside the 78-year-old's south-east London home.

The pensioner was arrested on suspicion of murdering 37-year-old Vincent while defending his home last week, before being released without charge.

Sir Craig said Lewisham Council was considering what to do with the tributes, which included cards and a teddy bear.

He said: "This is a tragedy for the family who have lost a loved one.

"It is also a tragedy for the homeowner forced to take the action he did.

"I am pleased we got the quickest possible decision for him in relation to his actions.

"It would have been preferable if the pavement had remained clear and the local area had not become the focus of disruption which then needed police resources to manage.

"The local authority are considering how the flowers and items are managed and we are inputting to that. As the situation stands, that is how this has to be dealt with as laying flowers is not a crime.

"We want those laying flowers to respect the local people and the impact on them. Those opposed to the flowers should act responsibly, respectfully and reasonably.

"As the borough commander said yesterday we don't want anyone - the local people or those vising the scene - to feel intimidated.

"We will continue to work with the local authority so the disruption stops and the area can get back to normal as soon as possible."

