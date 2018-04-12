Inspectors confirm Novichok used in Salisbury spy attack

The OPCW has confirmed the UK's findings that the novichok nerve agent was used.

Yulia and Sergei Skripal were poisoned by Novichok nerve agent. ITV News

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has confirmed the UK's findings that the Novichok nerve agent was used in the attempted murder of Yulia and Sergei Skripal.

The international chemical weapons watchdog said an analysis of samples taken from Sergei Skripal, his daughter, Yulia, and Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey, confirmed the UK's assessment.

The Government has said that its analysis by military experts at Porton Down showed they were affected by Novichok - a military grade nerve agent developed by Russia.

The executive summary released by the OPCW does not mention Novichok by name.

It states: "The results of the analysis by the OPCW designated laboratories of environmental and biomedical samples collected by the OPCW team confirms the findings of the United Kingdom relating to the identity of the toxic chemical that was used in Salisbury and severely injured three people."

