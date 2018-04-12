Princess Anne gives positive health update for Duke

The Duke of Edinburgh is said to be 'on good form' in hospital after his hip operation.

Princess Anne has given a positive health update after visiting her father, the Duke of Edinburgh, in hospital.

Leaving the King Edward VII Hospital where Philip, 96, has been recuperating, she was asked how the Duke was doing.

"He's on good form," she said.

Princess Anne is believed to be the first member of the royal family to visit him after his hip operation last Tuesday.

At the time, Buckingham Palace said the duke was in "good spirits" and "progressing satisfactorily".