Turtle that breathes through genitals on endangered list

The punk-haired Mary River turtle has a highly unconventional lifestyle.

Mary River turtle Chris Van Wyk/ZSL

A punk turtle with a green mohican and highly unconventional lifestyle is the star attraction on the Zoological Society of London's new list of endangered reptiles.

The Mary River turtle has a head crowned by vertical strands of algae that also grow on its body. In addition, it sports face furniture in the form of long fleshy barbels under its chin.

However, perhaps the Mary River turtle's most unusual feature is its ability to breath through its genitals.

The turtle has gill-like organs within its cloaca - a multi-purpose orifice used by reptiles for excretion and mating - that allow it to stay underwater for up to three days.

The turtle, which measures up to 40 cm, lives in just one location - the Mary River in Queensland, Australia.

Its docile nature - more hippy than punk - historically made it a popular pet. In the 1960s and 1970s its nest sites were mercilessly pillaged for the pet trade.

Today, the Mary River turtle is one of the world's most endangered turtle species.

The turtle is just one of many weird and wonderful species featured in the Zoological Society of London Evolutionarily Distinct and Globally Endangered (Edge) Reptiles list.

The Edge programme uses a complex formula to award a threat score to unusual species at risk of extinction.