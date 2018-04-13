Prince Philip released from hospital after hip replacement

The Duke of Edinburgh has missed a number of events including Sunday's Easter service.

Prince Philip was picked up from hospital following his hip operation.

The Duke of Edinburgh has been released from hospital following a successful hip replacement operation.

The 96-year-old had the surgery at King Edward VII Hospital on 4 April in a planned procedure after suffering with a hip problem for about a month.

He has been absent from a number of events in recent weeks including Sunday's Easter service at Windsor Castle, which was attended by the Queen.

Prince Anne had given a positive health update after visiting her father on Thursday.

When asked how the Duke was doing, she replied, "He's on good form."

