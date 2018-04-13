Prince Philip released from hospital after hip replacement
The Duke of Edinburgh has missed a number of events including Sunday's Easter service.
The Duke of Edinburgh has been released from hospital following a successful hip replacement operation.
The 96-year-old had the surgery at King Edward VII Hospital on 4 April in a planned procedure after suffering with a hip problem for about a month.
He has been absent from a number of events in recent weeks including Sunday's Easter service at Windsor Castle, which was attended by the Queen.
Prince Anne had given a positive health update after visiting her father on Thursday.
When asked how the Duke was doing, she replied, "He's on good form."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.