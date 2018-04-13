Bomb squad sent to Peterborough prison due to 'device'
Bomb disposal experts go to HMP Peterborough to investigate suspected 'explosive device'.
Police officers and a bomb disposal squad have been sent to Peterborough prison.
RAF explosives disposal team and personnel in military clothing have been spotted at the category B facility.
Police surrounded a silver VW Golf parked at the prison with an explosive robot focusing on the car's engine.
The prison, which holds 480 male and 360 female has been cordoned off.