US, UK and France launch military airstrikes on Syria

Theresa May said there was 'no practicable alternative to the use of force.'

Trump says he approved US military strikes against Syria. PA

Prime Minister Theresa May said there was "no practicable alternative to the use of force" to deter the use of chemical weapons by the Syrian regime, adding the strikes were not about "regime change".

Prime Minister Theresa May said there was "no practicable alternative to the use of force" to deter the use of chemical weapons by the Syrian regime.

Adding that "every possible diplomatic channel" had been sought before the decision to launch targeted strikes had been taken, she said: "This persistent pattern of behaviour must be stopped - not just to protect innocent people in Syria from the horrific deaths and casualties caused by chemical weapons but also because we cannot allow the erosion of the international norm that prevents the use of these weapons.

"This is not about intervening in a civil war. It is not about regime change.

"It is about a limited and targeted strike that does not further escalate tensions in the region and that does everything possible to prevent civilian casualties."

May: "I have done so because I judge this action to be in Britain's national interest." PA

Mrs May said the action would also send a "clear signal" to anyone else who believed they could use chemical weapons "with impunity".

She said: "This is the first time as Prime Minister that I have had to take the decision to commit our armed forces in combat - and it is not a decision I have taken lightly.

"I have done so because I judge this action to be in Britain's national interest.

"We cannot allow the use of chemical weapons to become normalised - within Syria, on the streets of the UK, or anywhere else in our world."