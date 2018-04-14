Police stop car and find child sitting on samurai sword
Officers were shocked to find a young child sitting on the weapon and also a hunting knife.
A man from Essex has been jailed after police found one of his children sitting on a samurai sword inside his car.
Jamie Hayden was stopped by police in West Mersea last July during a routine 'stop and search'.
Officers were shocked to find a young child sitting on the weapon inside the vehicle and also discovered a large hunting knife.
Hayden was jailed for six months for possession of a knife and possession of an offensive weapon.
Our officers carried out a routine stop check and were shocked to find two young children in arm’s length of weapons. We were given a further shock when Hayden told arresting officers that two further young children in his care were at his home alone. We quickly attended the address and safeguarded the children. Not only were these vulnerable young children in danger, they were all visibly upset. Fortunately, we managed to arrest Hayden before they were seriously hurt. He will now face the consequences of his actions locked in a prison cell.Investigating officer Dc Kirsty Brannon, of the Child Abuse Investigation Team