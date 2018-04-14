Police stop car and find child sitting on samurai sword

Officers were shocked to find a young child sitting on the weapon and also a hunting knife.

A man from Essex has been jailed after police found one of his children sitting on a samurai sword inside his car.

Jamie Hayden was stopped by police in West Mersea last July during a routine 'stop and search'.

Officers were shocked to find a young child sitting on the weapon inside the vehicle and also discovered a large hunting knife.

Hayden was jailed for six months for possession of a knife and possession of an offensive weapon.