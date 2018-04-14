  • STV
Windsor prepares to welcome thousands for royal wedding

ITV

Well-wishers will soon arrive to celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

The Royal Wedding is set to take place on May 19. PA

Windsor is preparing to welcome thousands of visitors from across the world to celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in five weeks.

Big screens showing live footage of the wedding and procession will be set up on the Long Walk and in Alexandra Gardens, the Royal Borough has confirmed.

There will also be viewing areas to allow members of the public to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's carriage procession through the streets of Windsor following their May 19 ceremony.

These will be made available along the route on Castle Hill, the High Street, Sheet Street, Kings Road, Albert Hall and the Long Walk.

The town will be decked with bunting and ceremonial banners and visitors will be able to enjoy live entertainment from local groups and food stalls.

The wedding will take place at Windsor Castle. PA

Cllr Phill Bicknell said: "Preparations are well underway to make the town look its best and ensure everyone can enjoy this momentous occasion. We're working very closely with a wide range of partners to help make it a safe, happy occasion.

"We expect large crowds of well-wishers and visitors will line the procession route, eager to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds.

"As a royal town it is part of who we are to play host to international events just like the royal wedding and I look forward to the world's eyes once again turning to Windsor on 19 May."

Rail operators will be putting on extra trains on the 19th May and 6,000 pre-booked car parking spaces will be available at the Review Ground, just off the Long Walk.

For advice train routes and information on how to pre-book tickets visit: www.gwr.com/royalwedding or www.southwesternrailway.com/royalwedding

To book one of the 6,000 car parking spaces at the Review Ground see the council's Visit Windsor website at: www.windsor.gov.uk

Accommodation assistance is available from the Royal Windsor Information Centre on: 01753 743907 or windsor.accommodation@rbwm.gov.uk

