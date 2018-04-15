Probe launched after man dies in Birmingham shooting

A 20-year-old man has died after a shooting in the Bordesley area of the city.

Police are appealing for information into a fatal shooting in Birmingham. PA

A 20-year-old man has died after being shot in the early hours of Sunday.

Officers from West Midlands Police were called to Garrison Lane in the Bordesley area of Birmingham just after midnight.

The victim was declared dead at the scene and a murder investigation has been launched.

Detective Inspector Jim Colclough said: "We are in the very early stages of this investigation where a young man has tragically lost his life.

"We are in the process of piecing together what has happened."

A cordon has been put in place along Garrison Lane and South Holme while forensic investigators work at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.