Teenager charged with murder of 14-year-old found in park

Viktorija Sokolova was discovered in Wolverhampton early on Thursday morning.

Police have charged a 16-year-old boy with the murder of a teenage girl whose body was found dumped in a park.

Viktorija Sokolova, 14, was discovered in Wolverhampton's West Park early on Thursday morning.

An initial post-mortem examination indicated that the girl died from a blunt force trauma to the head, West Midlands Police said.

In a statement, Viktorija's family paid tribute to her on Sunday as their "little angel", adding that she made their lives "so colourful and full of meaning".

"We can't believe she has left us at such a young age. We will never forget you our sweetheart," the statement read.

"You will be living in our hearts, soul and mind forever. Goodbye our little angel."

The teenage boy will appear at Dudley Magistrates' Court on Monday.