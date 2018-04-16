Woman, 30, stabbed to death in South London

The woman was found with stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were called to a home in Sudbourne Road on Sunday evening. ITV News

A woman in her 30s has been stabbed to death in south London.

The Metropolitan Police were called to a home in Sudbourne Road, Brixton, at 6.36pm on Sunday.

The woman was found with stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, despite the efforts of paramedics.

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody at a south London police station.

It is believed the victim and man arrested were known to each other.

Officers from the Homicide and Major Crime Command have been informed, and a crime scene is in place.