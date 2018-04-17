JD Wetherspoon removes all its social media accounts

Pub chain has ditched all social media across its 900 establishments and head office.

Offline: Pub chain revealed reasons for the move.

Pub chain JD Wetherspoon has removed itself from all social media across its 900 establishments and head office with immediate effect.

The company say the trolling of MPs is a key reason for the move but also cite the misuse of personal data and addictive nature of social media.

Wetherspoon chairman Tim Martin said: "We are going against conventional wisdom that these platforms are a vital component of a successful business.

"I don't believe that closing these accounts will affect our business whatsoever, and this is the overwhelming view of our pub managers.

"It's becoming increasingly obvious that people spend too much time on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, and struggle to control the compulsion.

"We will still be as vocal as ever through our Wetherspoon News magazine, as well as keeping the press updated at all times.

"We will also be maintaining our website and the Wetherspoon app and encourage customers to get in touch with us via our website or by speaking with the manager at their local pub."