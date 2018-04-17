Police investigating fatal stabbing in East London

It is believed an 18-year-old man was killed in the incident on Monday night.

Police are investigating another fatal stabbing in the capital after the death of a man in east London.

Paramedics and London's Air Ambulance were called to Chestnut Avenue, Forest Gate, at about 10.50pm on Monday but they were unable to save the male victim.

The deceased- believed to be an 18-year-old man - was pronounced dead at the scene at just before 11.30pm.

No arrests have been made.