  • STV
  • MySTV

Windrush landing cards were destroyed by Home Office

ITV

Thousands of landing card slips were destroyed by the Home Office in 2010.

The Windrush generation arrived in the UK after World War II.
The Windrush generation arrived in the UK after World War II. PA

Thousands of landing card slips recording the arrival of Windrush generation immigrants into the UK were destroyed by the Home Office in 2010, it has emerged.

The slips provided details of an individual's date of entry into the UK, but the Home Office said the information had limited use and keeping them could have broken data protection laws.

Labour said their destruction was "truly shocking" and blamed the "fiasco" on the Home Office.

"The Windrush generation have been threatened with deportation because they cannot provide documents, but now we learn that the Home Office destroyed the very records that could have demonstrated their right to remain", shadow home secretary Diane Abbott said.

The Windrush generation were invited to the UK from the Caribbean in the decades following World War II. Many children were included on their parents' passports when they arrived but recent changes to immigration law mean people must have documentation to work, rent a property or access benefits and many now lack the correct paperwork.

On Tuesday, Theresa May apologised to Caribbean leaders over the controversy.

The decision was taken by the UK Border Agency in 2010 to dispose of the registration slips, in line with the principles of the Data Protection Act.

A Home Office spokesman said: "Registration slips provided details of an individual's date of entry, they did not provide any reliable evidence relating to ongoing residence in the UK or their immigration status.

"So it would be misleading and inaccurate to suggest that registration slips would therefore have a bearing on immigration cases whereby Commonwealth citizens are proving residency in the UK."

Mrs May was home secretary at the time of the disposal of the slips.

Asked if the prime minister had been aware of the disposal at the time, her spokesman said: "My belief, at this moment, is that it was an operational decision that was taken by the Border Agency."

Her spokesman said it was the right decision to dispose of the documents.

Theresa May apologised to Caribbean leaders on Tuesday.
Theresa May apologised to Caribbean leaders on Tuesday. PA

A former Home Office employee told the Guardian it was decided in 2010 to destroy the disembarkation cards, which dated back to the 1950s and 1960s, when the Home Office's Whitgift Centre in Croydon was closed and the staff were moved to another site.

The Home Office stressed that in deciding immigration cases, officials consider alternative evidence, such as tax records, utility bills and tenancy agreements, as evidence of ongoing residency in the UK in these exceptional circumstances.

Ms Abbott called on Home Secretary Amber Rudd to announce that she will accept the "burden of proof" in deportation cases for the Windrush generation should lie with the Home Office rather than the potential deportee.

She said: "The revelation that Windrush landing cards were destroyed is truly shocking and the culpability of this fiasco rests solely with the Home Office.

"Amber Rudd must explain who authorised this action and when, and what Theresa May's role was as the then home secretary."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.