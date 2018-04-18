  • STV
  • MySTV

Kim Jong Un gives diplomatic roles to wife and sister

ITV

The North Korean leader is putting the spotlight on the women to win over world opinion.

Ri Sol Ju, right, wife of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and Kim Yo Jong, left, his sister.
Ri Sol Ju, right, wife of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and Kim Yo Jong, left, his sister. AP

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is putting the spotlight on women in his attempts to win over world opinion.

Over the past few months, Mr Kim has increasingly shared the stage with his younger sister, who became an instant celebrity as his envoy to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, and his wife, a former singer in her late 20s.

While Mr Kim remains the star, the greater public role for his sibling, Kim Yo Jong, and Ri Sol Ju, his wife, comes at an important time for diplomacy for the Communist state.

Ri Sol Ju, centre, wife of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (North Korea/AP)
Ri Sol Ju, centre, wife of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (North Korea/AP) Ri Sol Ju, centre, wife of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (North Korea/AP)

The new look may be on display again later this month, when Mr Kim is to sit down for his first summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

South Korean media suggest Mr Kim is planning to bring his wife to the April 27 meeting on the south side of the Demilitarised Zone that divides the two nations.

Ms Ri accompanied Mr Kim on his surprise trip to China for a summit with President Xi Jinping last month.

After Mr Moon, Mr Mr Kim is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump in May or June, raising the possibility of Ms Ri meeting her US counterpart, Melania Trump.

North Korea has a somewhat complicated relationship with the first lady concept.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, claps while watching a performance of a Chinese art troupe with his wife Ri Sol Ju (North Korea/AP)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, claps while watching a performance of a Chinese art troupe with his wife Ri Sol Ju (North Korea/AP) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, claps while watching a performance of a Chinese art troupe with his wife Ri Sol Ju (North Korea/AP)

Mr Kim's grandfather and father both had multiple significant others, and personal matters involving members of the Kim family are treated with the utmost discretion by the North's propaganda machine.

Even so, Ms Ri would seem to be a natural for the part.

She is poised, comfortable in the limelight and usually dressed in expensive outfits.

She trained in the performing arts from a young age, singing with the Unhasu Orchestra before she and Mr Kim married, reportedly in 2009 or 2010, the year before he assumed power.

A singer herself, it is believed she is close to the members of North Korea's all-female pop group, the Moranbong Band, another Kim Jong Un creation.

Ms Ri was among a select group of young women dispatched to South Korea to cheer for North Korea's team at the 2005 Asian Athletics Championships, suggesting she comes from a family in good standing.

She is believed to be 28 years old. Little else is known about her.

Unlike Mr Kim's father, the identity of his mother was long kept a state secret, Mr Kim has appeared with his wife fairly frequently since their first official outing together, to an amusement park in 2012.

She was with him when former NBA star Dennis Rodman serenaded Mr Kim with a birthday song before an exhibition basketball game in 2014.

A few extended absences were likely due to pregnancies.

She and Mr Kim reportedly have three children, though that, too, has never been officially confirmed.

Her real anointment may have come this week, when she was bestowed with a new honorific, "revered first lady".

According to South Korea's Chosun Ilbo newspaper, that has not been used by the North's state media since 1974, when it referred to national founder Kim Il Sung's second wife, Kim Song Ae.

Previously, she was simply "comrade Ri".

Kim Yo Jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un&rsquo;s sister, talks with South Koran President Moon Jae-in (Bae Jae-man/AP)
Kim Yo Jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un&rsquo;s sister, talks with South Koran President Moon Jae-in (Bae Jae-man/AP) Kim Yo Jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister, talks with South Koran President Moon Jae-in (Bae Jae-man/AP)

Mr Kim's younger sister, meanwhile, has also entered the stage in a big way.

In February, she became the first member of the North's Kim dynasty to travel to South Korea, for the opening ceremony of the Olympics.

She quickly proceeded to steal the show, holding court with Mr Moon and other international dignitaries.

In one of the Games' most telling moments, Mr Moon stood to shake her hand as a joint North-South team entered Olympic Stadium while US Vice President Mike Pence, who was also in the VIP box, sat stone-faced nearby.

At 30, Kim Yo Jong could well be her brother's closest confidante, a role reminiscent of the relationship between Kim Jong Un's father, Kim Jong Il, and his aunt, Kim Kyong Hui.

She and Kim Jong Un lived in Switzerland in relative isolation for several years as children.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.