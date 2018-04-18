End of an era as the Queen's last royal corgi is put down

Willow, the last dog in a long line of royal corgis, was put to sleep at Windsor Castle on Sunday.

The Queen has been left saddened by the death of Willow, (not pictured her last Royal Corgi. PA

The Queen has been left saddened by the death of her last corgi, Willow, a 14th generation Royal Corgi.

The dog, who was almost 15, was put to sleep at Windsor Castle on Sunday after suffering from cancer, according to the Daily Mail's Richard Kay.

Willows death spells the end of an era for Royal Corgis that was started on the Queen's 18th birthday in 1944 when her parents gifted her Willow's ancestor Susan.

During her reign, she has owned more than 30 corgis, many of them direct descendants of Susan, who was so loved that she accompanied Princess Elizabeth on her honeymoon.

The Queen still has two dorgis, corgi-dachshund crosses, but stopped breeding Pembroke Welsh corgis in 2015 when it was reported she was scared of tripping over them.

Willow appeared in the 2012 James Bond sketch which the Queen recorded for the London Olympics opening ceremony.

The dog and two other corgis, Monty and Holly, greeted the secret agent, played by Daniel Craig, as he arrived at the palace to accept a mission from the Queen.

The dogs ran down the stairs, performed tummy rolls and then stood as a helicopter took off for the Olympic stadium, carrying Bond and a stunt double of the Queen.

Prince Harry revealed last year how his fiancee Meghan Markle had managed to charm the Queen's dogs.

The prince said in his engagement interview: "And the corgis took to you straightaway.

"I've spent the last 33 years being barked at - this one walks in, absolutely nothing."

Describing the moment, Ms Markle said: "Just laying on my feet during tea, it was very sweet."